Tripura forest minister injured in road accident

Tribal Welfare was injured in a road accident on Wednesday near the here, police said.

Although escaped with minor injuries, a jawan of paramilitary Assam Rifles has been seriously injured in the accident.

"The accident occurred at around 10.30 am when Jamatia's official vehicle was entering the Secretariat complex. A speeding motor cycle coming from the opposite direction collided with the minister's car," Pranab Debnath, officer-in Charge of station here said.

He said the sustained head injuries in the accident.

The two-wheeler rider was identified as (42), an Assam Rifle jawan.

"The was treated at here, but he was released after examination and is now staying at his official residence," Debnath said.

The motorcyclist was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in a serious condition, Medical Superintended of Dr said.

visited the residence of the minister.

Ironically, the government is observing Road Safety Week since February 4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)