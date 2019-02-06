Tripura forest minister injured in road accident

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia was injured in a road accident on Wednesday near the Civil Secretariat here, police said.
Although Jamatia escaped with minor injuries, a jawan of paramilitary Assam Rifles has been seriously injured in the accident.
"The accident occurred at around 10.30 am when Jamatia's official vehicle was entering the Secretariat complex. A speeding motor cycle coming from the opposite direction collided with the minister's car," Pranab Debnath, officer-in Charge of New Capital Complex Police station here said.
He said the minister sustained head injuries in the accident.
The two-wheeler rider was identified as Anup Kaushik (42), an Assam Rifle jawan.
"The minister was treated at ILS Hospital here, but he was released after examination and is now staying at his official residence," Debnath said.
The motorcyclist was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in a serious condition, Medical Superintended of GBP Hospital Dr Kingshuk Dutta said.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited the residence of the minister.
Ironically, the Tripura government is observing Road Safety Week since February 4.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
