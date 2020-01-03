JUST IN
Renault India sales increase 64.73% at 11,964 units in December

The company had sold 7,263 units in the same month a year ago, Renault India said in a statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Renault India on Friday reported a 64.73 per cent jump in sales to 11,964 units in December.

The company had sold 7,263 units in the same month a year ago, Renault India said in a statement.

With the introduction of new products Triber, Kwid and Duster, the company said its sales in 2019 grew 7.8 per cent to 88,869 units as against 82,368 units in 2018.

The 7-seater compact MPV Triber clocked total sales of 24,142 units since its launch in August, it added.
