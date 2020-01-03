Renault India sales increase 64.73% at 11,964 units in December

-
ALSO READ
Renault commences export of Triber to SA, 20,000 units sold in India
Renault launches seven-seater Triber in India, prices start at Rs 4.95 lakh
Renault unveils updated Kwid in India, price starts at Rs 283,000
Renault to stop making diesel car in India as it readies for BS VI
Renault Nissan offers 8.33% bonus to employees, Union not pleased
-
Renault India on Friday reported a 64.73 per cent jump in sales to 11,964 units in December.
The company had sold 7,263 units in the same month a year ago, Renault India said in a statement.
With the introduction of new products Triber, Kwid and Duster, the company said its sales in 2019 grew 7.8 per cent to 88,869 units as against 82,368 units in 2018.
The 7-seater compact MPV Triber clocked total sales of 24,142 units since its launch in August, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU