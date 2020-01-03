Reliance Infra's total financial indebtedness at Rs 6,073 cr at Dec-end

on Friday said its total financial indebtedness stood at over Rs 6,000 crore at the end of December 2019.

The company has submitted to the stock exchanges a disclosure of defaults on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions and unlisted debt securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The filing showed that the total amount outstanding was Rs 4,597.06 crore.

"Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on date was Rs 1,048.70 crore," it added.

The total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, was Rs 6,073.66 crore, the filing said.