Renowned jurist dies in Patna

Renowned jurist Justice (Retd) Binod Kumar Roy, who had served as of Gauhati, and and Haryana High Courts, on Thursday died here after prolonged illness.

He was 76 and is survived by two daughters and a son.

Born on December 26, 1944, Roy began his career as an at the where he excelled in civil, labour, criminal and constitutional matters before being elevated to the Bench in 1988.

He was subsequently transferred to in 1994 and became the of and Haryana High Court on October 14, 2002, from where he moved to Gauhati High Court in May 21, 2005.

His last assignment was at the High Court where he assumed charge on September 30, 2005 and retired on December 27, 2006.

He had shifted to his home town upon retirement and was admitted to a private hospital for some time, where he breathed his last Thursday morning, family sources said.

One of his Justice Dr who similarly rose from the bar to the bench at the Patna High Court is a sitting at the and Haryana High Court.

