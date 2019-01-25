Republic Day: 855 police personnel decorated; 149 get gallantry medals

A total of 855 police and paramilitary personnel were awarded police medals Friday, including 149 for gallantry in and Kashmir, Naxal violence affected areas and others, ahead of the

The CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, was decorated with maximum 44awards for bravery followed by at 26 medals, and Kashmir Police 25 medals and 14 medals.

Three (CRPF) personnel were also decorated posthumously with the top category President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

Other gallantry medal winners hail from (13), (10), (8), (4), (3) and one each from the Assam Rifles and the

A order said a total of 146 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 74 President's Police Medal for distinguished service and 632 police medal for meritorious service were conferred on the men and the women in khaki from various state police and central police forces and organisations.

