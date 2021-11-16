RBI withdraws over 100 redundant circulars after RRA recommendations

-
ALSO READ
Satellite communication user base may rise to 1.5-2 mn by 2025: Icra
Look-out circulars issued against Rane's wife, son over unpaid loans
Karnataka government withdraws night curfew, allows horse racing
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
Reserve Bank imposes penalty on City Union Bank, 3 other lenders
-
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday withdrew more than 100 redundant circulars following recommendations made by the Regulations Review Authority.
The redundant circulars withdrawn relate to certain norms concerning Foreign Investment in India by Foreign Portfolio Investors, RTGS, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Standards.
The Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) was set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April this year.
The objective of the RRA 2.0 is to review the regulatory instructions, remove redundant and duplicate instructions, reduce the compliance burden on regulated entities by streamlining reporting structure, revoking obsolete instructions and wherever possible obviating paper-based submission of returns.
It was also envisaged that the RRA will engage internally as well as externally with all regulated entities and other stakeholders to facilitate this process, the RBI said.
The RRA has also constituted an Advisory Group representing the regulated entities under the chairmanship of Swaminathan J, Managing Director of State Bank of India.
"The RRA has been engaging in extensive consultations with both internal as well as external stakeholders, on review of the regulatory and supervisory instructions for their simplification and ease of implementation.
"Based on these consultations and the suggestions of the Advisory Group, the RRA has recommended withdrawal of 150 circulars in the first tranche of recommendations," the RBI said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor