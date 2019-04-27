EC asks cops to lodge FIR against Gambhir for holding rally without permit

-
The East Delhi returning officer Saturday asked police to register an FIR against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly holding a public meeting in Jangpura without permission, officials said Saturday.
The cricketer-turned-politician is the saffron party's nominee from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against AAP' Atishi and senior Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely.
Returning officer, East Delhi parliamentary constituency, K Mahesh, has asked the Delhi Police to take note of the matter.
Gambhir is making his electoral debut from the seat and has been under attack from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations that he had double entries in voters list., the officials said.