Revamp of Kerala education sector: Panel submits report to CM

: An expert panel Thursday recommended to the government to upgrade the professional qualification of teachers and bring the school sector under a single directorate, in an effort to revamp it.

The committee, headed by M A Khader, entrusted with the task of studying of the redesigning of the school sector, handed over the report to at his office here.

The present and Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Directorates should be conjoined to form a single directorate to control and coordinate the affairs of the sector, the panel said.

To improve the standard of education, teachers should be professionals and their qualification be upgraded, it said.

Pre-schooling facility should be provided for children from the age of three till they join schools, it said adding that the government should form a pre-schooling policy.

That scientific training in arts and sports should be provided to students from fifth to 12th standards was also among the slew of recommendations, an official statement said here.

Besides Khader, the other panelists - G Jyothichoodan and C Ramakrishnan, C Raveendranath and education department A Shajahan - were also present when the report was submitted to the Chief Minister, it said.

