Revolver, 58 bullets seized from IMA office

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged Jewels has seized various items, including a revolver, 58 bullets and a huge quanity of gold and silver and diamonds



An SIT statment said 41.62 kg of gold, 72.64 kg silver and Rs 13.45 lakh cash, a 15.4 carat diamond and 60 carats of precious gems were also seized during a raid at one of IMA's offices at Shivajinar here on Monday.

The SIT searched two more offices at Tilaknagar and Yashwanthpur in the city Tuesday, officials said.

The details of the searches would be revealed later, they said.

owner has reportedly fled to Dubai, leaving thousands of investors in the lurch.

On June 20, the had issued a summons to Khan, asking him to appear before it on June 24.

Khan, in a video clip Sunday purpotedly offered to surrender before police and reveal 'big names', who he alleged were behind its downfall and feared they would kill him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)