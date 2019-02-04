Rights groups urged the Monday to send investigators to China's northwestern province to probe the mass detainment of ethnic Uighur and other Muslim minorities.

"The abuse in today is so severe that it cries out for international action," told reporters in

HRW and more than a dozen other human rights and organisations including and the World Uighur Congress, published an appeal for the UN's human rights body to send an international fact-finding mission to the region.

Up to a million Uighurs and members of other mostly Muslim minority groups are being held in extrajudicial detention in camps in Xinjiang, according to a group of experts cited by the UN.

Dolkun Isa of the World Uighur told reporters via video link from that his group believes the numbers detained in had reached "maybe three million".

says the "vocational education centres" help people steer clear of terrorism and allow them to be reintegrated into society.

But critics say is seeking to assimilate Xinjiang's minority population and suppress religious and cultural practices that conflict with Communist ideology and the dominant Han culture.

In their statement, the organisations insisted that the sites were in fact "political education" camps, where people are sent "for their perceived disloyalty to the government and the "



"In these camps, they are subjected to forced political indoctrination, renunciation of their faith, mistreatment, and in some cases torture," the statement said.

"There have been reports of deaths inside the facilities including suicides of those unable to bear the mistreatment," head said in a video statement.

HRW's Roth lamented "the still muted global outcry." " gets away with this extraordinarily brazen abuse because first, few people know who the Uighurs are," he said, adding that the lack of outcry was also linked to the fact that " has shown itself willing to use its economic clout to suppress criticism." Roth pressed UN "to say something".

"He has been notably silent on one of the most important, .. the most brazen human rights abuses, .. because he is worried about upsetting the Chinese," Roth said.

UN has addressed the situation, voicing concern last September before the at "deeply disturbing allegations of large-scale arbitrary detentions of Uighurs and other Muslim commnities in so-called reeduction camps across Xinjiang."



She has said her office is seeking access to Xinjiang to check reports about the camps, with insisting UN officials can come only if they agree to stay out of the country's internal affairs.

In their statement, the NGOs insisted that "an international fact-finding mission mandated by the is needed to uncover the truth." They stressed that China's membership in the 47-seat "does not exempt it from scrutiny in the face of serious allegations." The reports of "sweeping violations", they said, "require immediate and urgent attention.

