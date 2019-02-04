Five cases of honey trapping between 2015 and 2017 in Army, Air Force: Govt

Five cases of honey trapping were reported by the and the between 2015 and 2017, government informed the on Monday.

In a written response to a question in the Upper House, for Defence said the reported two cases of honey trapping in 2015 and another two in 2017.

The reported one case of honey trapping in 2015, Bhamre said.

The did not report any such case.

Bhamre said armed service personnel and their families are regularly sensitised on the use of honey traps as a modus operandi by foreign intelligence operatives.

"Advisories have been issued to all concerned. Special attention is being paid to new entrants in training institutes. Simultaneously, regular intelligence liaison with other agencies is maintained to detect such attempts," he said.

