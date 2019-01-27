Rihanna is 'super close' to completing her album

Record producer- The-Dream has revealed that pop star is "super close" to finishing her new album.

The 30-year-old released her last album "Anti" in 2016, reported Contactmusic.

''She's cooking, she's about done. She's about done. Super close," the said.

He also shared that pop diva Beyonce is working on something new.

"She's doing something. I actually haven't talked to her about it - I've talked to the team about it because it's kind of just being coordinated. But she's doing something," he said.

recently teased her fans by joking that her " was poor" when asked about the whereabouts of her new music.

