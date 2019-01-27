'Made-in-India' Railways' Train 18 named Vande Bharat Express: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Train 18, India's first engine-less train, set to hit tracks on Oct 29
Train 18, India's first engine-less train, is also the country's fastest
Special team to ensure speedy trials of India's first engine-less train
Top rail exec wants Train 18 speed to hit 105 kmph on non-Rajdhani tracks
Train 18 pelted with stones during trial run between Delhi and Agra
-
Acknowledging its made-in-India status, the Indian Railways has named the indigenously manufactured Train 18 as Vande Bharat Express, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Sunday.
The train is set to run between Delhi and Varanasi at a maximum speed of 160kmph.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train soon.
The 16-coach train, built in 18 months at a cost of Rs 97 crore by the Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, in 18 months, is regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express. It's also the first locomotive-less train in the country.ALSO READ: With Train 18, a new and exciting journey for Railways has only just begun
The fully air-conditioned train will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad and will have two executive chair cars.
"It is completely made in India and various names were suggested by the general public but we have decided to name it Vande Bharat Express. A gift on the occasion of the Republic Day to people.
Will request the prime minister to flag it off," said Goyal.ALSO READ: Engineless train successfully runs at 115kmph during trials in Moradabad
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU