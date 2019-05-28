Rizwan, Abid told to stay put in England as Pakistan's World Cup back-up players

The Pakistan Board on the request of the national team management has decided to keep batsmen and in England for the duration of as back-up players.

While wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan did not make it to the final 15 for despite scoring two hundreds against in the ODI series in the UAE, Abid was named in the preliminary squad which went to England but later dropped to accommodate hard-hitting batsman in the final squad.

The PCB, however, has now made arrangements for both players to remain in on Board expenses to be made available in case of an to any in squad.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf, also dropped from the final World Cup squad after being picked in the preliminary squad, has also been told to fly to England and remain there.

Faheem, as it is, will be in England after Eid, playing league

"But the expenses on keeping Rizwan and Abid in will be taken care off by the Board," a source said.

