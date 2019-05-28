Pawar calls meeting of NCP leaders, lawmakers on June 1

has convened a meeting of his party's leaders and lawmakers to take stock of the political situation in after the NCP- combine's poor showing in the just held elections.

The NCP- combine bagged only five of the 48 seats in where the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's tally stood at an impressive 41.

The meeting called by Pawar will take place on June 1 at the here where MPs, MLAs and important leaders will be present, said here Tuesday.

The NCP bagged four seats and the just one. An supported by the Sharad Pawar-led party also won.

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) garnered nearly 14.6 per cent votes and appears to have played a key role in the defeat of Congress-NCP candidates in eight to 10 seats.

After the Lok Sabha polls, is gearing up for the assembly elections slated before the year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)