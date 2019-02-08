RLSP removes Nagmani from national working president post

Party (RLSP) on Friday removed its leader from the post of national working for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The party also asked the former union to explain within three days as why his primary membership of the party should not be terminated.

Nagmani, however, denied receiving any such letter from the RLSP and claimed he did not speak a single word against the party.

Notably, shared dais with twice within a week, probably the reason why party felt peeved and removed him from the post of the party's national working

Keeping in mind your indulgence in anti-party activities, the national has relieved you (Nagmani) of your responsibility with immediate effect. You should also explain within three days as why partys primary membership be not terminated, partys Fazal Imam Mallik said in a letter addressed to

Earlier in the day, a host of party leaders and office-bearers led by its general had demanded the RLSP to remove Nagmani from the post over anti-party activities and had also passed a resolution to this effect.

It may be noted that Nagmani had shared the dais with first on February 2 during a state level function held to celebrate birth anniversary of his father late Jagdeo Prasad.

For the second time on Friday, he was again with Kumar at a function to unveil the in the state capital.

Talking to a private channel, Nagmani said that he has not received any letter removing him from the party post.

I have not received any such notice. I can be able to say anything after getting any such letter, Nagmani said and added that he was not in on anyones mercy (kripa).

Asked why he praised Kumar, Nagmani denied doing so and said he only stated that Kumar had performed quite well on carrying out development work in his first term as chief minister when he and were with him.

However, when both (Nagmani and Kushwaha) broke away from his party, his (Kumars) work for development deteriorated, he remarked.

