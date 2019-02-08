JUST IN
Former Jharkhand chief secy granted bail in fodder scam case

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to former Jharkhand chief secretary Sajal Chakraborty in a fodder scam case.

Justice Awadhesh Kumar Singh accepted the bail plea of Chakraborty in the case.

He, however, will have to stay in the jail as he has not secured bail in another case of the fodder scam.

Chakraborty was convicted in the two cases along with former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, other political leaders, bureaucrats and fodder suppliers.

The multi-crore fodder scam was unearthed in the early 1990s when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 21:14 IST

