Rlys creates special post for safety, to restructure cadre, expand board as cabinet gives nod

The railway ministry has created a general-level post to ensure more focus on security, along with restructuring and expansion of the railway board, officials said on Wednesday, adding that around 900 officers of the eight group A services will benefit from these changes.

The cadre restructuring, which was pending since 2012 and a pet project of Piyush Goyal, was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The government has also given its go ahead for the expansion of the to include a Member, and Telecom and a Member, Material Management.

The cabinet has also approved encadrement of the post of Member (staff), a cadre post for IRPS, and re-designation of the posts of General (Signal & Telecom), General (Stores) and (Personnel) as Member (S&T), Member (Materials Management) and (Safety) respectively.

