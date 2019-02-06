RML doctor commits suicide at her flat in North Avenue

A 52-year-old doctor of a Centre-run hospital allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging herself from a at her residence in North Avenue area here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Poonam Vohra, was a at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, they said.

The station was informed about a suicide at 1 pm following which they rushed to the spot, police said.

Investigations revealed that Vohra was on leave. Her husband and two children were not at home at the time of incident. The flat was found locked from inside, a said.

A suicide note was also found from the spot. Legal proceeding has been initiated and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday, he said.

Prima facie no foul play is suspected. However, family members will be questioned in connection with the incident, he added.

Vohra lived with her husband and two children at a government flat in Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Her husband works as a with a private firm, police said.

