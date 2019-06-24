Robbers summon businessman home, gun him down

Assailants summoned an to his residence in Anglong district and shot him dead after assaulting his son and looting valuables from the house, police said on Monday.

An employee of the liquor businessman, identified as Mulsingh Rathode, was also injured in the attack that took place on Sunday night.

Around seven men barged into Rathode's residence at Khotkhoti, beat up his son and looted gold and money from the house, of Police told

They then forced the businessman's son to call his father home and as soon has he reached there, they shot him in the head with an AK-47 rifle and injured his employee before fleeing, Upadhyay said.

Rathode was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Dimapur of where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

An investigation into the incident has started, police said.

