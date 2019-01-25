'Romeo Akbar Walter' is an original Indian espionage thriller: John Abraham

has said that his upcoming film "Romeo Akbar Walter" (RAW) is an edge of the seat, true-blue Indian thriller.

The teaser of "RAW" was released Friday on the eve of 70th

The said that the film, written and directed by debutante Robbie Grewal, has been one of his "most challenging" projects till date.

"Collaborating with Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KYTA Productions on 'RAW' has been very exciting. Having worked with them in the past, I know we have the right partners with experience and strong support for this edge of the seat thriller.

"It is one of my most challenging roles so far - pushing my limits with different looks, accents and personas. Robbie has made an original Indian thriller with an entertaining and engaging storyline. The reactions to the three 'looks' released so far has been great; I'm looking forward to the audience take on the teaser," John said in a statement.

"RAW", based on true events, brings alive the story of a true patriot, a forgotten hero, a man of many faces and names who lived for one and only one purpose - to serve his country.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal, the film is slated to be released on April 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)