WEF lists 33 ways Davos 2019 made an impact on the world

As the Annual Meeting 2019 came to an end Friday after five days of by over 3,000 leaders across hundreds of sessions, the organisers said the event this year made an impact on the world in as many as 33 ways.

The WEF listed of committing his country's Chairmanship to launch an agenda for global data governance.

Besides, a group of 70-plus countries confirmed intentions to commence WTO negotiations on trade-related aspects of following a ministerial meeting on the margins of the meeting on Friday.

Shortly before that, members of the Forum's business and trade community issued a statement calling for a new digital trade deal that should be both ambitious and inclusive.

The community urged governments to move forward with this agenda at the WTO in order to reduce costs and facilitate greater participation in the global digital economy.

The leaders of Brazil, and Brazil, along with the of Canada, issued a joint statement Wednesday to offer their countries' backing to Juan Guiado, of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament after he had declared himself Interim

A day earlier, Paraguayan called on Guiado to take action.

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, used his appearance at the annual meeting to commit his country to democracy.

Ghani used his address to remind participants that has passed 390 new laws since 2015 and significantly increased the number of women in

The President of Azerbaijan and of used a meeting at the to advance negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The government of the UK announced a five-year plan to tackle the global threat of antimicrobial resistance. The plan envisages containing and controlling AMR worldwide by 2040.

The forum continued multistakeholder diplomacy dialogues aimed at advancing peace efforts on other key global fault-lines including the and

The forum also convened a public-private community of leaders for a Special Dialogue on Israeli-Palestinian relations.

With the help of of Ethiopia, a diplomatic dialogue was held on the Horn of

Discussions were also initiated on the Sahel, the Korean Peninsula, European-Russian relations and on a new development architecture for Africa- engagement.

The WEF's Closing the Skills Gap Initiative, launched in 2017 with a target to reskill or upskill 10 million workers by 2020, announced it has already secured pledges for training more than 17 million people globally, 6.4 million of whom have already been re-skilled.

The forum also announced that the initiative is now supporting public private partnerships aimed at promoting future skills in four countries -- Argentina, India, and South

The forum also announced it was expanding its network of Closing the Gender Gap national taskforces to eight countries -- Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, France, and

Voice for the Planet, a global campaign to build a movement for a new deal for nature and people was launched on Tuesday during a plenary with former US President Al Gore, Prime Minister of and of the The campaign garnered over 21,000 individual pledges within 48 hours.

The forum's helped launch a USD 15 million project to launch a formal electronic waste recycling industry in

The WEF's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, established in 2017, announced it had grown to more than 100 businesses and governments, including five nations. UNICEF, OHCHR and became the first international organisations to join.

The Indian state of announced it was to adopt the Drone Innovators Network's Advanced Drone Operator's Toolkit -- a policy framework developed in with 10 civil aviation authorities, eight international governmental organisations and 23 private companies, as well as the governments of and

The move paves the way for to scale up commercial drone activity.

A pilot project to protect airports and other critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks was launched at the annual meeting.

Digital Identity announced plans for supply chain pilots that bring together digital identity and digital payments to improve transparency, accelerate financial and digital inclusion of smallholder producers and directly rewarding them for sustainable practices.

A group of international businesses teamed to launch Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality.

Members of the Partnership agree to operationalise the UN's LGBTI Standards of Conduct worldwide across their business by 2020. The Partnership plans to enlist at least 50 other member companies by 2020.

The forum teamed with the and to launch a High- on Humanitarian Investing to unlock private sector capital for investment in fragile economies.

25 global businesses announced they would work with Terracycle, a recycling specialist, to launch the Loop Alliance Initiative, a new concept of reusable packaging.

The scheme, which will involve customers paying a refundable deposit for the durable packaging with no extra fee for collection, will recover the environmental costs of production after three or four uses.

The committed USD 200 million over 5 years to improving our basic understanding of depression and anxiety.

The was launched at the annual meeting by Facebook, and Nielsen to support skills for young people in emerging and developed countries.

Valuable 500, a new campaign aimed at releasing the social and economic potential of the 1.3 billion people around the world who live with a disability, will seek to sign up 500 global businesses to commit to putting disability on their board agendas in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)