Ronaldo a doubt for Juventus' trip to Napoli

Cristiano is a doubt for Juventus' clash at Napoli on Sunday after picking up an during the weekend's 1-0 win at Bologna, the club announced on Wednesday.

"For CR7, check ups have been scheduled for today (Wednesday) and tomorrow following a knock to his left ankle during the game against Bologna," Juventus said on their website.

Champions Juve travel to second-placed Napoli 13 points clear at the top of the league, and could leave the Portuguese out of the match knowing that even a defeat would likely not cause serious harm their bid for an eighth straight title.

Juve host Atletico Madrid in on March 12 needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit after being beaten at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their last-16 tie with the outfit.

