Rourkela Steel Plant registers 'best-ever' Apr-Oct production in key areas

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of SAIL, has registered the "best-ever" production performance for the April-October period in the current fiscal in three key segments of hot metal, crude and saleable steel.
During the first seven months of the 2021-22 fiscal, the plant produced 24,63,448 tonnes of hot metal, 22,96,815 tonnes of crude steel and 20,90,372 tonnes of saleable steel, it said in a release on Friday.
It achieved remarkable growth of 30.7 per cent, 31.1 per cent and 35.3 per cent respectively over the corresponding period last year.
The earlier best April-October performance in all these segments was achieved in FY19.
The dispatch from the steel plant also excelled in tandem with production.
The RSP supplied 21,04,541 tonnes of saleable steel, achieving the "best-ever" figure in the first seven months of FY22.
The plant registered an overall growth of 27.8 per cent in dispatch in the April-October period over the same months last year.
Amarendu Prakash, Director in-charge, Bokaro Steel Plant and Rourkela Steel Plant, said, "Let's sustain the momentum to reap rich dividend from the prevailing favourable market condition."
"Our focus needs to be on further enhancing the techno-economics to negate the impact of an increase in imported coal cost. The recommencement of hot strip mill-2 would help RSP explore niche segments and reinforce its presence in the global market, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
