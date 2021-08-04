3 NIT Rourkela students get pay offers of Rs 45 lakh in placement drive

-
Three students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela were offered annual pay packages of Rs 45 lakh, the highest so far, in the online placement drive for the academic year 2020-21, the institute said.
With 84 companies offering 253 students more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, the average CTC offered was about Rs 9.36 lakh per annum, an increase of over 4 per cent from the previous year, an official release issued by the institute said.
The IT and software sector has emerged as the top recruiter (41% of total recruitment) till date. The Core Engineering like Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing, Analytics and Consulting, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Education sectors sharing the rest of the part, it said.
Another 211 students bagged prestigious internship offers from global majors like Microsoft, Barclays, Citi Bank and Qualcomm with the highest stipend rising to Rs.1 lakh per month.
So far, the Institute received more than 841 full-time offers. The 256 companies that participated in the placement drive are from the diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and top rung public sector units.
Prof Umesh C Pati, Head of Training and Placement Centre, NIT Rourkela, said, "This year, taking up the placement drive was a rigorous task. But, keeping up with the new normal of virtual placement drive, the training and placement centre worked very hard to adapt quickly and enable the students to be at their best for the process. We witnessed 101 new companies which have participated in this placement season. Some of them are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays, Citi Bank, Siemens Gamesa."
Congratulating the placement committee and students, the Director of the Institute, Prof Animesh Biswas said, "This year's placement season has witnessed remarkable success despite the current Covid-19 pandemic, which is a testament to the education imparted at NIT Rourkela and the hard work put in by our students. I am very proud of our students for their dedication which has led to such coveted employment offers. We are continuously striving to exceed the expectations of the recruiters as well as stakeholders and thank them for reposing faith in the institute as well as its distinct academic culture."
The Computer Science and Engineering Departments bagged 187 jobs, the maximum among all departments. More than 230 Postgraduate students have bagged job offers so far. Undergraduate students did well too, with the Chemical Engineering department attaining 100% placement, followed by Computer Science and Electronics & Communication Engineering departments, which achieved 98%. Among the others, the Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering and Electrical Engineering attained 92% and 88% placements respectively.
NIT Rourkela is one of the premier national level institutions for technical education in the country and is funded by the Government of India. NIT Rourkela has earned 16th position in NIRF Ranking 2020 (Engineering Category) and overall 32nd position. In Atal rankings 2020, NITR has been placed in Band A (Rank Between 11th 25th) among the Institute of National Importance, Central Universities.
