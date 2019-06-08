Roy, Buttler power England to 386-6 against Bangladesh

Opener smashed his way to a sensational 153 before provided the late charge with a strokeful fifty as England posted a massive 386 for six against in their fixture here Saturday.

Roy, who blasted five sixes and had 14 hits to the fence in his 121-ball innings, laid the foundation with two crucial partnerships -- 128 with opener (51) and 77 with first-down (21).

Buttler then scored a 44-ball 64 laced with four sixes and two fours and added 95 with (35) as England posted the first 350 plus total of the tournament.

For Bangladesh, (2/78) and Mehidy Hasan (2/67) picked two wickets each.

Put into bat, England were off to a flying start as Roy and Bairstow scored 67 in the first powerplay and then brought up the hundred in 15 overs.

A stunning catch by Mehidy Hasan at short cover finally ended Bairstow's innings as produced a much-needed breakthrough in the 20th over bowled by

Roy, however, continued in the same vein and completed his century with a boundary off Mustafizur in the 27th over but while completing the run he ended up knocking on-field umpire down to the ground.

Roy and Root continued to dominate the proceedings as the hosts crossed 200 runs in 30.4 overs.

England lost their second wicket when Root perished in the 32nd over after inside edging a slower ball to the stumps.

In the 35th over, Roy plundered three successive sixes off Mehidy Hasan to complete his 150 in 120 balls but he was holed out by at extra cover in the next ball.

Buttler and Morgan then carried the onus with the former blasting two sixes and a four off Mosaddek Hossain to take England across the 250-mark in the 38th over.

However, the duo perished in the 46th and 47th over respectively, while (6) too was out cheaply.

(27) and (18) then provided some lusty blows to take England close to the 400-mark.

