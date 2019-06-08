Two soldiers killed, three injured in Pak blast

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three others were injured after a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle exploded in Pakistan's restive north Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, officials said.
The incident happened when the soldiers were patrolling in the Degan area and their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device.
The blast happens a day after a three Pakistan Army officers and one soldier were killed in a similar blast in North Waziristan.
The slain army personnel were identified as Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, Captain Arif Ullah and Lance Havaldar Zaheer.
However, no group has claimed responsibility for the both the attacks.
Militants have increased attacks in the area and during last one month, 10 security forces personnel have been killed while 35 got injured, the Army said in a statement.
