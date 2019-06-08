Aligarh murder accused was arrested earlier for sexually assaulting minor; 2 more held

Police on Saturday arrested two more people for the murder of a toddler here and confirmed that one of the men held earlier for the crime is an alleged who targeted children in recent years.

Shagufta (32) and Mehndi Hasan, the wife and the brother of who was arrested Tuesday, were picked up this morning by the special investigation team formed to probe the killing of the two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal township.

"They were later arrested," a said.

With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to four in the case.

Other than 27-year-old Zahid, police had arrested Aslam, 43, on Tuesday after the girl's decomposed body was found in a garbage dump around 200 metres from her home. The body was discovered on June 2, three days after she was reported missing. The girl's father had alleged she was killed because he failed to repay Rs 10,000 taken as loan from the accused.

was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in 2014 and 2017, police said. He also faced charges under Uttar Pradesh's Goonda Act.

The second POCSO case, in Delhi's Gokulpuri, also involved abduction of a minor.

Two separate cases of POCSO are pending against him and he had gone to jail in connection with an abduction case in Delhi, Aligarh Senior of Police (SSP) said.

Meanwhile, announced that no would appear in court on behalf of any of the accused charged with the toddler's murder.

"We have decided that no will appear in the court for accused," said.

Kulhari said officials probing the Aligarh case are looking into the phone records of all suspects.

"The police are in the process of building a water-tight case against the accused so that it stands all legal scrutiny and speedy justice is delivered through a fast-track court. We are checking phone records of all suspects to trace the crime trail," he said.

Kulhari, who camped in the area till late Friday, warned of strong action against anyone trying to spread rumours through

Tension had prevailed in the area after the victim's family alleged that police officials delayed the registration of their complaint and the investigation. Five policemen have been suspended for negligence and Kulhari Friday assured locals that justice would be done in the case.

The SSP reiterated that the postmortem examination by a panel of three doctors found "no evidence of sexual assault", but police were taking no chances and forensic experts were examining vaginal swabs for any further evidence.

The incident has triggered massive outrage. Political leaders and celebrities have also tweeted their anger and disgust over the crime.

Candlelight protests over the murder were held in Aligarh city. Teachers and students at have demanded "exemplary and prompt" punishment for the perpetrators.

At a special meeting of its executive, the demanded that a fast-track court be immediately set up to try the case.

said in a press release that the teachers stood by the victim's family.

Former of AMU students union Faizul Hasan said the law should be amended so that convicts of such crime face "punishment as stringent as that in Saudi Arabia".

