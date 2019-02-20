Rs 1.10 lakh stolen from Marathi author Anant Bhave's house

Cash worth over Rs 1 was stolen from the house of Anant Bhave when he along with his wife was admitted to a hospital for treatment, a said Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place last week at the couple's flat in Matunga, central

The couple was away for treatment at a hospital when thieves broke into their house and made way with cash worth Rs 1.10 kept in a bag, they said.

The have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the IPC against unidentified persons, the said.

Investigation into the matter was underway and no arrest has been made till now, of Matunga police station Bharat Bhoite said.

