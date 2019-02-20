Rs 1.10 lakh stolen from Marathi author Anant Bhave's house

-
Cash worth over Rs 1 lakh was stolen from the house of Marathi author Anant Bhave when he along with his wife was admitted to a hospital for treatment, a senior police official said Wednesday.
According to the police, the incident took place last week at the couple's flat in Matunga, central Mumbai.
The couple was away for treatment at a hospital when thieves broke into their house and made way with cash worth Rs 1.10 kept in a bag, they said.
The Matunga police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the IPC against unidentified persons, the official said.
Investigation into the matter was underway and no arrest has been made till now, senior inspector of Matunga police station Bharat Bhoite said.
