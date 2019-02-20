'Salmonella-tainted' Polish beef found by Czech vets

Czech authorities said Wednesday they would slap checks on imported from after veterinarians found the dangerous bacteria in a 700-kilogramme batch of Polish

"Tests have shown the presence of enteritidis, which can cause serious diarrhoea and affect human health, in imported from on February 13," Minister told reporters.

Czech veterinary authorities have warned the and Polish authorities through a rapid warning system, he said, adding that they are also checking whether any of the meat has been consumed.

"The (SVS) will immediately adopt an extraordinary measure -- all beef imported from must be tested in a lab before hitting the market," Toman added.

SVS said meat from the 700-kilo (1,500-pound) batch had been distributed to five "places" in the and one in

"I will inform my Slovak counterpart. As far as we know, not all of the meat has been distributed to the end customer," Semerad said.

The case comes on the heels of a scandal which saw Poland export a total of 2.7 tonnes of suspect beef to around a dozen fellow EU members, triggering an EU probe.

The scandal erupted in January when the TVN24 commercial channel aired footage of apparently sick or lame cows being butchered at a small slaughterhouse in in secret late at night when veterinary authorities were unlikely to visit.

Poland is a and exporter of meat in Europe, turning out around 600,000 tonnes of beef per year and exporting most of it mainly to the EU, according to meat associations.

