Daimler faces mega fine in diesel probe

parent company could be set for a massive fine in over diesel trickery, as prosecutors confirmed Wednesday they had opened a probe similar to one that cost one billion euros (USD 1.1 billion).

"We opened a fine procedure yesterday" against the high-end car giant, a for prosecutors in told AFP.

Like VW, is suspected of building "defeat device" functions into its that allowed cars to reduce harmful emissions when undergoing regulatory tests.

Prosecutors have already fined one billion euros and subsidiary 800 million euros in such cases.

Officials said managers failed in their duty to supervise the firms' activities.

In a statement, confirmed the probe and said it would "continue to cooperate fully" with prosecutors.

Beyond the maker, sports and both face open fine proceedings.

And on top of the probe into the company itself over so-called "administrative offences", four Daimler managers are the target of a criminal investigation for fraud and linked to the practice.

authority KBA has ordered the Stuttgart-based group to recall 700,000 worldwide, including 280,000 in Germany, over -- a ruling Daimler is appealing.

Diesel investigations have been running since 2015, when admitted to building into 11 million cars worldwide.

Several senior executives at remain under investigation, while tens of thousands of are pursuing it in court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)