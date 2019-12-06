Centre has so far disbursed Rs 36,000 cr to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

The Centre has so far disbursed around Rs 36,000 crore to beneficiaries under programme that aims to boost farmers' income, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme being implemented from February, the government is providing Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers.

"As on November 30, an amount of around Rs 36,000 crore has been disbursed under the scheme," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Since it is an ongoing scheme and beneficiaries are added continuously, it is not possible to give an estimate of the expenditure till 2022, he said.

The minister said around 7.6 crore farmers have been granted benefit till November 30, 2019 under the scheme. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.