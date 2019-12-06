Centre has so far disbursed Rs 36,000 cr to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

-
ALSO READ
Govt notifies extension of PM-KISAN benefits to all 14.5 crore farmers
Why states' farmer schemes are making deeper inroads than PM-KISAN
4 million UP farmers still await PM Kisan payout over bank account issues
Govt plans more benefits under PM-KISAN; yearly aid may grow to Rs 8,000
Govt hikes Agri ministry allocation by 78%; PM-KISAN gets Rs 75,000 cr
-
The Centre has so far disbursed around Rs 36,000 crore to beneficiaries under PM-KISAN programme that aims to boost farmers' income, Parliament was informed on Friday.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme being implemented from February, the government is providing Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers.
"As on November 30, an amount of around Rs 36,000 crore has been disbursed under the scheme," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Since it is an ongoing scheme and beneficiaries are added continuously, it is not possible to give an estimate of the expenditure till 2022, he said.
The minister said around 7.6 crore farmers have been granted benefit till November 30, 2019 under the scheme. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU