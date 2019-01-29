Rs 3620 cr rural drinking water plan, road project approved in

Ahead of the elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly, government Tuesday approved expenditure of about Rs 3,620 crore for development of drinking water facility in rural areas and a road project.

The approvals were made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by here.

The drinking water projects would benefit 18.15 lakh people spread over six districts -- Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Khurda, A P Padhi said.

He said the projects would be completed within 24 months and tenders have already been given to different firms on the basis of bidding.

While Rs 754 crore will be spent on rural piped water supply project funded by Nabard in district, Rs 979.82 crore to be spent from (DMF) and Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) for drinking water project in district.

Similarly, Rs 701 crore will be spent to supply piped water to 388 villages in district. The funds required for district will come from DMF, Padhi said adding that Rs 315.20 crore will be spent for piped water supply to and Dhenkanal districts from the state government's Basudha programme.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to execute a safe drinking water project in district at the cost of Rs 430 crore funded by OMBADC.

This apart, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to widen and strengthen the existing carriageway to two-lane road from Jamujhadi-Basdevpur-Dhamra road in collaboration and cooperation with the and the and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The road starts from National Highway-16 at Jamujdihi and ends at Dhamra port covering 50.470 kilometer.

The proposed road will provide important connectivity to Dhamra Port and where Integrated Missile testing range is located, said Padhi adding that the work will be completed within 30 months.

