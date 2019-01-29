CAG make last eight despite loss in T20 tourney

CAG lost to Air India by four wickets in their final group match, yet made it to the quarter finals of the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup on Tuesday.
DY Patil B continued their impressive run and also entered the quarter-final with a 11-run win over Jain Irrigation.
CAG will play DY Patil B in the first quarter-final on January 31.
Mumbai Customs made it to the last eight stage with a 16-run win over RBI and will now play against Canara Bank for a place in the semis.
Earlier, Canara Bank made it to the quarter-finals despite a five-wicket loss at the hands of Jain Irrigation.
Brief scores: CAG 153-7 in 20 overs lost to Air India 157-6 in 19.5 overs by 4 wickets.
DY Patil B 188-6 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 44, Naushad 29; Dhrumil 3-24) bt Jain Irrigation 177-7 in 20 overs (Shrikant 62, Urvesh 37; Nathu Singh 3-33, Pravin 2-24) by 11 runs.
Mumbai Customs 197-4 in 20 overs bt RBI 181 in 19.2 overs by 16 runs.
Canara Bank 159-6 in 20 overs (Bharat Chipli 49, KB Pawan 37, KV Siddarth 24) lost to Future Group 162-5 in 18.1 overs (Raunaq Sharma 48 not out, Shashikant Kadam 32, Sachin Yadav 31; MG Naveen 2-15, C Raghu 2-54) by five wickets.
