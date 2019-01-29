CAG make last eight despite loss in T20 tourney

CAG lost to by four wickets in their final group match, yet made it to the quarter finals of the 15th T20 Cup on Tuesday.

B continued their impressive run and also entered the quarter-final with a 11-run win over Jain Irrigation.

CAG will play B in the first quarter-final on January 31.

Mumbai Customs made it to the last eight stage with a 16-run win over RBI and will now play against for a place in the semis.

Earlier, made it to the quarter-finals despite a five-wicket loss at the hands of

Brief scores: CAG 153-7 in 20 overs lost to 157-6 in 19.5 overs by 4 wickets.

DY Patil B 188-6 in 20 overs ( 44, Naushad 29; Dhrumil 3-24) bt 177-7 in 20 overs (Shrikant 62, Urvesh 37; Nathu Singh 3-33, Pravin 2-24) by 11 runs.

Mumbai Customs 197-4 in 20 overs bt RBI 181 in 19.2 overs by 16 runs.

159-6 in 20 overs (Bharat Chipli 49, KB Pawan 37, KV Siddarth 24) lost to 162-5 in 18.1 overs (Raunaq Sharma 48 not out, Shashikant Kadam 32, Sachin Yadav 31; MG Naveen 2-15, C Raghu 2-54) by five wickets.

