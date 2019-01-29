'Qureshi's telephonic talk with Mirwaiz reflects Islamabad's duplicity on ties with India'

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's telephonic conversation with separatist leader Umar reflected the duplicity in Pakistani leadership's approach on ties with India, official sources said here Tuesday.

In Islamabad, the Foreign Office said Qureshi spoke with the and discussed with him efforts of government to highlight the issue.

The sources said people of will defeat all "nefarious designs" aimed at creating disharmony and terrorist violence in

Such an attempt by is a regressive step and is contrary to the overall perception which Pakistan leadership is trying to create, they said.

"It reflects duplicity in Pakistan leadership's approach," said a source.

The sources said of Pakistani leadership cannot divert attention from the fact that its establishment's hands are "stained with the blood of innocent Indians", including in and in territory under its illegal occupation.

After taking charge as Pakistan PM, has been saying that he wants to improve ties with and that both sides should hold talks to resolve outstanding issues.

India has been maintaining that Pakistan has to stop cross border terrorism for any meaningful engagement.

The said Qureshi also mentioned the June 2018 report issued by the and a report of the

"Pakistan's repeated attempts to incite disharmony and violence in India continue. Pakistan needs to focus on addressing human rights situation within its own territory and promoting and protecting its own citizens, especially from minority community," the source here said.

"The persecution and discrimination against different ethnic populations including Pashtuns, Baloch, Ahmediyas, Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan needs to end," it said.

