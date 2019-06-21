Asia's Premier Wedding and Event Photography & Film Making Festival by Capturing WOW

/ -- Exclusively curated photography and film-making festival to facilitate business growth



Co-Located with Awards Asia, Capturing is an immersive and experiential festival for those in the industry of professional and commercial photography. Awards, led by Vishal Nagdev and Karishma Hundalani was conceptualized in 2008 as the industry benchmark for excellence in brand experience creation. This year, their focus is to extend value to the photography and film-making community. Capturing WOW, curated by Luv Isrrani, a celebrated fashion and wedding photographer is been created to exuberate the best knowledge at one single destination by an array of renowned Photographers, Film Makers and Editors. The most important aspect of the event is that it is a great opportunity to network for business growth. The event is scheduled on 28th and 29th June 2019 at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity.

Driven by the true Lords of the Lens - the perfect ensemble of the esteemed photographers and film-makers, this platform brings a special blend of insightful Master-classes, Live-shoots, WOW Summit and Capturing Lab allowing delegates to interact with their favorites on a one-on-one basis.

OUR LORDS OF THE LENS (ADVISORY BOARD)



Sephi Bergerson Prakash Tilokani Shantanu SheoreyLuv R. IsrraniPhotriya VenkyAnkita AsthanaAkash AgarwalArjun KarthaRaju SultaniaArjun KamathAbhimanyu Sharma Prasheila Lookhar Divyam MehrotraNitin DangwalKaran SidhuRajesh GuptaSaurabh Rungta Raonak HatiramaniLakshya ChawlaJayant ChhabraRitin KumarAashish TajThe most important aspect is that the attendees also get a chance to showcase their work to the most prominent event and wedding planners at WOW Gallery and WOW Premier, personally selected by the most preeminent jury from across the world. This gives photographers and their work, a chance to be seen, heard and felt so that they can capitalize on the network available to them.

Capturing WOW is all about discovering innovative technologies, connecting with the top-most event and wedding planners, and growing your Business.

"It is super rare that such a talented bunch of homegrown talent comes together for an event of this scale. I'm stoked to be a part of this initiative and looking forward to sharing knowledge with all attendees," says of Reels and Frames who has been in the for shooting Sonam Kapoor's wedding picturesquely.

from Bangalore, who covered the Isha Ambani Anand Piramal wedding says, "First of all I would like to extend my gratitude for making me a part of the Capturing WOW Initiative. I feel that there is an urgent need of a platform for the Creatives to come together, for networking, idea sharing & learning from each other's experiences."



"Capturing WOW initiative is certainly going to bridge that gap, I wish the Capturing WOW team the very best for the success of this initiative. Over the past 11 years of WOW Awards Asia, the most important objective has been to bring together the sub-communities of the larger event and wedding industry on a business and knowledge exchange conducive platform. Capturing WOW furthers that objective and we are thrilled to welcome the creative and talented community of event and wedding photographers and film makers to join #TheWOWTribe" - Vishal Nagdev



"It has been a great journey putting together this exciting initiative. My goal is to bring about a radical shift in the industry by bringing the most premium opportunities to our community so that Indian photographers and filmmakers can make a mark on the global map, the talent and capability for which exists in abundance in our country," says who is passionately driving this initiative with Vishal.

The initiative is strongly supported by partners like Canon, Panasonic, GoPro, - a premium for professionals by Seagate, Lumix and which includes brands like Manfrotto, Joby, Gitzo, Avenger, Litepanels, and to name a few.

About Capturing WOW:



Capturing WOW is an exciting 2-day event, exclusively curated for the photography and film-making community where you can learn from the leading photographers and film-makers, discover innovative technologies, connect with the top-most event and wedding planners and grow your Business. For more information, please visit https://capturingwow.com/



Book Your Seat now: https://urlzs.

