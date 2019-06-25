RS adjourned for 3 hrs as mark of respect for departed BJP member Madan Lal Saini

The has been adjourned for three hours as a mark of respect for departed member Madan Lal Saini, and will reassemble at 2 pm for completing the debate on the motion of thanks, sources said.

Saini (75) died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in He was diagnosed with in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in On Saturday, he was shifted to owing to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the at AIIMS.

The decision to adjourn the till 2 pm was taken this morning at a meeting of leaders of about 15 parties, which was chaired by

The government is keen that the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address be completed Tuesday to enable the reply to the debate before he leaves for for the summit on Wednesday.

Precedents are when sitting member of CPI died in 1984, the was adjourned for an hour and later took up business. Another reference was given by of Opposition that when former MoS External Affairs E Ahmed, a member, died, the budget was presented as scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)