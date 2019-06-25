No stone will be left unturned to fulfil dream of housing for all: PM

on Tuesday said his government is committed to further improving and will leave no stone unturned to fulfil the dream of housing for all.

Taking to Twitter, said, "Four years ago, today we started Awas Yojana (U), AMRUT, Smart Cities with the aim of #TransformingUrbanLandscape in These initiatives have not only helped usher in a new paradigm of urban development but have also transformed crores of lives."

In another tweet, he said, "These initiatives have seen record investment, speed, use of technology and public participation. We are committed to further improving No stone will be left unturned to fulfil the dream of Housing for All, which will give wings to crores of aspirations."

had launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to provide affordable housing to the urban poor.

The and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) aims at giving basic civic amenities such as water supply, sewerage, urban transport, parks to improve the quality of life for all especially the poor and the disadvantaged.

