RS Member concerned over perennial problem of Mumbai floods

Mumbai floods due to monsoon figured in the Rajya Sabha with members demanding a permanent solution to a perennial problem leading to inconvenience to lakhs of people, and even causing loss of lives.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, senior NCP member Majeed Menon said there was no dearth of funds as Mumbai's municipal corporation is the richest in the country with a budget of Rs 30,000 crore.

He alleged that the financial capital of the country faces water logging every monsoon season due to "corruption, dereliction of duties and criminal negligence" in Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Menon also expressed concern over the death of 27 people on account of accidents due to wall collapse and pot holes dotted roads.

He also said that there are reports that even mega bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan could not leave his house due to the floods.

The recurring problem of water logging brings a bad image for the city and long term solutions must be found, he said, amid support from several other opposition members.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Hassan of TMC said the government's decision to reduce interest rate on small savings schemes had affected common man, particularly the senior citizens.

The interest rate has been reduced by 0.1 per cent on such schemes for the July-September quarter.

Birendra Prasad Baishya of AGP demanded that late Bhupen Hazarika's statue should be installed in Parliament complex. The government had recently bestowed the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' on the legendary Assamese singer.

Pratap Singh Bajwa (Cong) demanded the central government take "seriously" the seizure of 532 kg heroine on Atari border in Punjab. He equated the seizure of such a large quantity of contraband to 'narco terrorism".

Bajwa also suggested the government could take help of countries like the United States and Israel who have experience in fighting drug cartel.

Shwait Malik of BJP expressed concern over burning of crop residues in some states, including Punjab and Haryana, leading to spread of diseases besides causing air pollution.

The stubble burning, he added, was also affecting soil fertility. He suggested a parliamentary delegation be sent to assess the situation.

Ram Kumar Kashyap of INLD raised the issue of burning of trees on national highways and said there should be adequate provision to save these trees.

In his mention, Ripun Bora (Cong) asked the government to stop privatisation of 64 oilfields managed by ONGC and Oil India. Bids have been invited for the oilfields.

He said ONGC and Oil India earn profits from these oilfields and provides employment opportunities to people.

Senior Congress MP Madhusudan Mistry raised concern about rising custodial deaths. During the last three years, he said, there has been 4,676 custodial deaths, of which 4,450 deaths took place during judicial custody and 247 in police custody.

Mistry sought to know about reports on police reforms, saying the same have not been implemented yet. "Police has to be sensitised".

BJP member K J Alphons too raised an incident of a killing allegedly by police personnel, and demanded the Union Home Ministry issue an advisory to the state.

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said members should not make allegations against states.

