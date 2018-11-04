French PM dodges rights questions in Vietnam

does not "sweep anything under a rug" when it comes to the issue of human rights in Vietnam, French insisted on Sunday, after sidestepping questions over the Asian country's dismal record on dissent.

His comments came on the final day of a state visit to Vietnam, that was largely aimed at drumming up business deals with one of Asia's fastest-growing economies as both sides signed contracts worth a total of nearly USD 12 billion.

But the French would not be drawn on the Communist government's handling of dissent, which includes jailing people for posting their opinions about hot-button issues on

More than 50 activists, rights campaigners and bloggers have been put behind bars in 2018, one of the harshest crackdowns in recent years.

When questioned by reporters in Ho Chi Minh City, Philippe insisted, "we do not sweep anything under the rug, but we have discussions with the Vietnamese authorities that do not go through the press".

"We do it in forums that are going well, the way we have always done," Philippe said after inaugurating a French medical centre in the city.

The French premier's visit coincides with the recent release of a draft cybersecurity decree, which outlines how the draconian bill would be implemented.

It is expected to come into effect in January, and observers say that it mimics China's

It woul require tech companies to store data in the country, remove "toxic content" from websites, and hand over user information if requested by the government.

Critics of the bill say it will serve as a chokehold on dissent in the one-party state, where activists are routinely jailed and all independent media are banned.

Philippe will host a business forum with French tech entrepreneurs before departing in the evening for

The jam-packed three-day visit also included a stop at on Saturday, the site of an epic battle between and in 1954 that would spell the end of France's colonial empire in Indochina.

