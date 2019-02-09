JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CISF constable shoots himself while on duty

Apollo Hospitals moves HC against CoI looking into Jaya's treatment
Business Standard

RSPB beat Odisha to register second win in Senior Women's National Hockey

Press Trust of India  |  Hisar (Haryana) 

Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) thrashed Odisha 8-0 to register its second consecutive win at the ninth Senior Women's National Hockey Championship (Division A) here on Saturday.

While RSPB secured its second win in Pool A, Rajasthan registered its first win of the pool by beating Coorg 5-1.

In Pool B, Madhya Pradesh register its second consecutive win by beating Gangpur-Odisha 3-0, while Chhattisgarh eked out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bhopal.

In Pool D, Jharkhand mauled Tamil Nadu 7-0 to register its second win of the competition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements