RSPB beat Odisha to register second win in Senior Women's National Hockey

-
ALSO READ
Top India stars to participate at Senior Women's Hockey Nationals
Water Storage In Major Reservoirs At 59% Of Total Capacity
Water Storage In Major Reservoirs At 69% Of Total Capacity
Water Storage In Major Reservoirs Falls 2% On Week
Water Storage In Major Reservoirs At 64% Of Total Capacity
-
Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) thrashed Odisha 8-0 to register its second consecutive win at the ninth Senior Women's National Hockey Championship (Division A) here on Saturday.
While RSPB secured its second win in Pool A, Rajasthan registered its first win of the pool by beating Coorg 5-1.
In Pool B, Madhya Pradesh register its second consecutive win by beating Gangpur-Odisha 3-0, while Chhattisgarh eked out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bhopal.
In Pool D, Jharkhand mauled Tamil Nadu 7-0 to register its second win of the competition.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU