Sukhbir Badal promises free power for Haryana farmers if voted to power

Singh Badal on Saturday promised to provide free power to farmers in Haryana, on the pattern of Punjab, if his party is voted to power in the state assembly elections later this year.

Addressing a public rally here, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked Punjabis to unite to help the party form the next government in

"The is going from village to village across the state to unite Punjabis. I urge you to also create awareness about the unique social welfare initiatives started in by All these initiatives will be replicated in also," the said.

Farmers will be provided free power if the party forms the government in the state, he added.

Currently, farmers in are provided subsidised power for irrigation.

The SAD will contest the parliamentary and assembly polls in Haryana independently.

Urging Punjabis not to divide their votes, Badal said their issues could be addressed only if the SAD comes to power in the state.

He said the party was committed to making each village a model village by ensuring 100 percent sewerage and water supply.

"We will implement this in Haryana once we form the government in the state," he said.

Describing the as the biggest enemy of the Sikh community, Badal said the SAD had fought relentlessly to ensure justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

"The SAD doggedly pursued the cases of the 1984 accused and it is because of our efforts that Sajjan Kumar has been incarcerated for life," he said, while promising that other accused would also meet the same fate.

SAD Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundur said the party would hold its next rally at Sirsa on February 17.

Speaking at the rally, senior SAD said the party could emerge as a force in Haryana.

He said Sikhs across the country and the world looked up to the SAD to resolve all problems being faced by the community.

