TN budget 'comprehensive and balanced' say trade bodies

: Trade bodies - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)- have termed the Tamil Nadu budget presented by deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Friday a 'comprehensive and balanced budget benefiting all stakeholders.'
The budget 2019 is a 'pragmatic' and an 'inclusive' one aimed at achieving 8 per cent economic growth, chairman of CII southern region R Dinesh said in a press release here.
The CII-Tamil Nadu congratulates the Deputy Chief Minister for presenting such a budget, the release said.
The allocation of Rs 28,757 crore for education, Rs 18,274 crore for rural development and Rs 10,550 crore for agriculture was in the right direction as it would supplement the growth of the economy and job creation, the release quoted Dinesh as saying.
Chairman of CII-Tamil Nadu state council M Ponnuswami said in the release that the proposal on the Centre of Excellence would promote skill development and create more employment opportunities.
Chairman of FICCI-Tamil Nadu Kavitha Dutt, in a separate press release, said the proposal of the government to introduce electric buses as a 'futuristic move.'
"Even though there were great expectations that new schemes may be announced keeping an eye on the general elections, the Deputy Chief Minister has submitted a balanced budget," she said in the release.
She too welcomed the proposal to set up a centre of excellence that would harness artificial intelligence, big data and machine-learning.
