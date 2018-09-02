RTI applicant in MP asked to pay GST for information

An RTI applicant has been asked to pay the (GST) for getting information from the Housing and here under the

Exercising his right to know, anti-corruption activist had sought details of expenditure on renovation of office of (RERA), Madhya Pradesh, from the board.

To his surprise, the board asked him to pay Central (CGST) and the States (SGST) at the rate of nine per cent each, according to the official documents.

Dubey paid Rs 43 Rs 36 as photocopy charges for 18 pages (at the rate of Rs two per page), Rs 3.5 as CGST and Rs 3.5 as SGST, the documents show.

"It is unfair and illegal for a public authority to charge CGST and SGST for supply of information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. I will appeal against this before the appropriate authority," he told

had in January this year recommended "to exempt supply of services by way of providing information under RTI Act, 2005 from GST".

While hearing a case, transparency watchdog (CIC) had in February said public authority cannot quote a price for the information, treating it as goods or service of sellable nature.

"Besides, giving information is not even service, being transparent is the inherent duty of public authority and (CPIO) can only collect the cost of copying charges so that the exchequer is not affected. Therefore, the demand of GST charges made by the CPIO is illegal and unreasonable," the order by M Sridhar Acharyulu said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)