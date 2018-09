Duterte in Israel for first visit by a Philippines president

Philippine Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of condoning human rights abuses in his deadly drug crackdown and who has made controversial comments about the Holocaust, received a warm welcome in when he arrived Sunday for an official visit.

Before his departure from Manila, Duerte said he "looks forward to broader cooperation on a broad range of mutually important areas defense and security, law enforcement, economic development, trade (and) investments and labor."



Sales of Israeli weapons to his government are high on the agenda, according to Israeli media. Filipino officials have said the has recently acquired Israeli-made arms such as assault rifles and pistols for its 120,000-strong police force, which is on the front line of Duterte's battle against illegal drugs and other crimes.

His four-day visit begins with a Filipino community event Sunday evening. An estimated 28,000 Filipinos live in Israel, mostly as health aides.

A Filipino living in Israel, Lisa Levi, told Channel 10 TV that she is "excited" and "proud" he is visiting.

Speaking in Hebrew, she said "I wish I could hug him and thank him for everything he does." She said her home country is safer now and that accusations of rights abuses are "untrue."



Duterte, who has made foul-mouthed attacks against former U.S. and even God, will receive a warm welcome in the and other officials.

Duterte drew outrage in 2016 when he compared his anti-drug campaign to the Nazi genocide of Jews in World War II and said he would be "happy to slaughter" 3 million addicts. He later apologized.

He is scheduled to visit the in on Monday and later a monument commemorating the Philippines' rescue of Jews during the Holocaust.

In contrast to the warm official welcome, Israeli human rights activists plan to protest the visit and have encouraged not to meet him over accusations of rights abuses at home.

tallies place the number of suspects killed in police-led anti-drug raids at more than 4,500 since Duterte took office in June 2016.

International human rights watchdogs have cited far higher death tolls. Duterte, a 73-year-old former government prosecutor, denies condoning extrajudicial killings but has openly and repeatedly threatened drug dealers with death.

Relatives of several people slain in the president's anti-drug campaign last week asked the to prosecute him for alleged crimes against humanity, in the second such request for a ruling on thedeaths that have occurred during the crackdown.

Duterte's visit is the first by a Philippine president to since the countries established diplomatic relations in 1957.

