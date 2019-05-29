Rupee slips 14 paise to 69.83 vs USD

Sliding for the second straight day, the lost 14 paise to close at 69.83 against the US Wednesday as investors sought safe-haven currencies like the greenback and yen amid global growth concerns.

The has now depreciated by 32 paise in two sessions.

Forex traders said persistent foreign fund outflows and a sell-off in domestic equities kept pressure on the local However, easing cushioned the fall.

Globally, the US and strengthened after the 10-year US bond yields slipped below the 3-month rates -- which is considered a leading indicator of a recession.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the opened weak at 69.77 and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.99. It finally ended at 69.83 per dollar, down 14 paise against its previous close of 69.69.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 2.28 per cent to USD 68.51 per barrel.

On the global front, the Tuesday removed from its monitoring list of major trading partners, citing certain developments and steps being taken by which addressed some of its major concerns.

is the other nation that has been removed by the US from its monitoring list which, among others, include China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, and

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 304.27 crore on a net basis Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 98.02.

Government bonds rose, leading to 0.28 per cent drop in the yield to 7.13 per cent.

Snapping its three-day rising streak, the BSE Sensex dropped 248 points Wednesday led by losses in banking, and auto stocks amid weak cues from global markets.

After slumping over 300 points, the 30-share index ended 247.68 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 39,502.05. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty shed 67.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to finish at 11,861.10.

The Financial Benchmark Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.6142 and for rupee/euro at 77.8574. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.2792 and for rupee/100 at 63.59.

