Shooter Panwar included in TOPS core group

Rifle shooter was on Wednesday elevated to the group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Panwar, whose main even is 10m air rifle, was earlier part of the developmental group of TOPS. The decision to include Panwar was taken based on his recent performances that includes a silver medal at the ISSF in which earned an Olympic quota, said the Authority of (SAI) in a statement.

However, Panwar failed to qualify for the finals of ongoing in

In the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting chaired by SAI Neelam Kapur, proposals for funds from seven athletes to the tune of Rs 85 lakh were also cleared.

The athletes include champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, star Kidambi Srikanth, and para-athlete

The MOC also discussed ways to develop a long-term development plan for 2024 and

"It was agreed that the athletes need to be supported on a long-term basis by dovetailing with the Khelo Talent Identification Scheme. In particular, emphasis must be given to coaching, sport science support and foreign exposure.

"Inputs will be sought from all national sporting federations and incorporated in the draft policy," the statement added.

