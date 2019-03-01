JUST IN
Russia, China at UN veto US measure on Venezuela

AFP  |  United Nations (United States) 

Russia and China on Thursday used their veto at the UN Security Council to block a US resolution calling for new presidential elections in Venezuela and unimpeded deliveries of humanitarian aid.

France, Germany and Britain were among nine countries that backed the proposed measure. South Africa also voted no while Indonesia, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast abstained.

