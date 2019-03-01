Junior minister quits over UK's Brexit delay plan

A junior member of Theresa May's government quit Thursday over her decision this week to give MPs the option to delay Brexit, a day after 20 hardliners voted against her move.

said he feared the move "will lead to a sequence of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country".

The voted to leave the in the 2016 referendum vote, and backs the withdrawal deal May has struck with the bloc.

But the on January 15 overwhelmingly rejected the deal, sending the back to to change its arrangements for the Irish border.

May has promised to put the text to MPs again by March 12 and if they reject it, to allow a vote on whether Britain should leave the EU with no deal, or seek to delay beyond March 29.

"We cannot negotiate a successful unless we are prepared to walk through the door," Eustice wrote in his resignation letter.

May does not want to delay Brexit but altered her strategy after several cabinet ministers warned they would not accept a "no deal" exit.

The new approach was condemned by some Brexit supporters in her Conservative party, 20 of whom voted against the plan on Wednesday night.

Dozens more abstained in what was seen as a show of defiance, although the strategy was endorsed by a large majority of MPs, by 502 votes to 20.

