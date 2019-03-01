N Korea foreign minister says Pyongyang made 'realistic proposal' at summit

North said Friday it had offered to dismantle its in exchange for partial sanctions relief at Kim Jong Un's summit with Donald Trump, after the meeting ended without agreement.

In a highly unusual late-night statement at the North Korean delegation's hotel, said had made a "realistic proposal" at the summit in

He denied Trump's assertion that had demanded the lifting of all sanctions imposed on it over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes.

"If the US releases partial sanctions namely... those that hamper the civilian economy and the livelihood of our people, we will permanently and completely dismantle all the nuclear production facilities in the Yongbyon area, in the presence of US experts," Ri told reporters.

The was reading a statement after the two-day Trump-Kim talks closed with no final deal and the US gave a press conference before flying out of

The much-anticipated second summit between the two leaders ended with no agreement reached and a scheduled signing ceremony was dropped.

